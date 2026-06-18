Chimkamnayo Olisaemeka, a teenager rescued from severe abuse by his guardians in 2022, is now preparing to enter university after undergoing full rehabilitation

Anambra State First Lady Nonye Soludo confirmed he has remained under her care since his rescue, receiving medical treatment and educational support

Soludo reaffirmed her commitment to funding his education to whatever level he chooses to attain, while the Anambra State Government pledges continued monitoring of his welfare

A teenager who was rescued from severe assault by his guardians four years ago has completed full rehabilitation and is now preparing to begin university education.

Chimkamnayo Olisaemeka was rescued in July 2022 from abuse and neglect inflicted by his uncle and the uncle’s wife, with Anambra State First Lady Nonye Soludo playing a central role in his rescue and recovery.

Anambra First Lady Nonye Soludo reaffirms her commitment to funding the teenager's education. Photo: NonyeSoludo

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that Soludo spoke about Chimkamnayo’s progress in Awka on Wednesday, describing his journey as a story of triumph rather than mere survival.

From Abuse to Recovery: Life Under Government Care

Since his rescue, Chimkamnayo has remained under Soludo’s care, receiving medical attention, educational support, and guidance to rebuild his life.

The first lady stated that what once appeared to be a story defined by pain had become a testimony of healing and transformation.

“Four years ago, precisely in July 2022, Chimkamnayo Olisaemeka’s story broke the hearts of many Ndi Anambra. Rescued from a life of severe abuse and neglect from his uncle and wife, he arrived with wounds that went far beyond the physical. At the time, many saw a hurting child. Today, we see a resilient young man standing on the threshold of a brighter future.”

University Ahead: Soludo Renews Commitment to His Education

Soludo announced that Chimkamnayo is now preparing to enter university and pledged to continue supporting his education at whatever level he chooses to pursue.

“Today, he is preparing to enter the university, and I am delighted to reaffirm my commitment to supporting his education to whatever level he chooses to attain.”

Family Reunion: Welfare Remains Priority

Chimkamnayo has expressed a desire to reunite with his parents, and Soludo said his wishes are respected.

However, the first lady stressed that his welfare remains the top priority throughout the process.

“While he reconnects with his family, he will continue to be closely monitored and will remain under the care, protection, and support of the Anambra State Government.”

Soludo used the occasion to send a broader message on child welfare, stating that abuse does not have to define a child’s destiny and that every child facing hardship deserves a chance to heal, reclaim confidence, and pursue their dreams.

Gunmen ambush police patrol team in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen struck a joint police patrol team along the Abatete–Eziowelle Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday, November 26, sparking a shootout that sent residents running for safety.

The attackers were said to have ambushed officers from the Department of Operations in Awka and the Special Anti-Cultism Squad during routine surveillance.

Source: Legit.ng