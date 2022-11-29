Civil servants in Kebbi will begin to enjoy better healthcare service but at a cost that has been approved by the state government

Three percent of the workers' salaries will be deducted and remitted to the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency

This decision came after a request made by the leadership of organised labour in the northern state

Kebbi state - Henceforth, three percent of the basic salaries of Kebbi civil servants will be deducted and remitted to the Kebbi State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) as approved by Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Governor Bagudu's approval is contained in a statement issued by his adviser on media, Malam Yahaya Sarki, on Tuesday, November 28.

PM News reports that the approval came after a request from the organised labour in the state.

A part of the said statement from the government on this resolve read:

“The enrolment of civil servants in the scheme as a formal sector will enable the agency to provide access to healthcare for civil servants at an affordable rate."

The Bagudu-led administration added that the deductions will take effect from November to enable the KECHEMA begin providing services to civil servants in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Top north central governor finally opens up on his plan for teachers' retirement age

The governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, on Monday, October 24, announced that his administration had set up a committee that would work out modalities for an appropriate retirement age for teachers in the state.

Bagudu while declaring the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian labour Congress open, said the retirement age for teachers in the state would be set at 65.

The governor noted that his administration would also look into the possibility of paying leave grants to workers on or before October 31.

A well-deserved relationship with members of the Nigerian Labour Congress

He also confirmed that there has been a mutual relationship between his government and the labour unions and congresses in the state.

Full list of Nigerian states where workers experience early payment of salaries, zero arrears

BudgIT, a Nigerian civic organisation, has released a sub-national salary survey which revealed states in the country not owing workers and those who are yet to pay civil servants from at least one month and above

In its report, BudgIT had it that states like Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo & Taraba had not paid some workers for up to six months and above.

Source: Legit.ng