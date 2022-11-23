Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, chased Peter Obi out of the PDP

The PDP chieftain also alleged that Wike is responsible for the defection of Governors Dave Umahi and Ben Ayade to the APC

Recall that Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election before leaving the party a few months before its presidential primary

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC), Daniel Bwala, has alleged that Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, was the one that chased Peter Obi out of the party.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, he left the PDP prior to the presidential primary of the leading opposition.

Some political pundits have said the former governor of Anambra state has seen the game being played out in the PDP and he left the party when the ovation was loud.

But Bwala in an interview on Wednesday, November 23 on Channels Television, shared by the medium on its Twitter, said Wike was the reason why Peter Obi left the PDP for Labour Party.

Bwala alleged that when the discussion of zoning the party's presidential ticket to the southeast came up, Wike saw Obi as a threat and call for the ticket to be zoned to the south and not just southeast.

Why some PDP governors defected to the APC

The PDP chieftain also alleged that the Rivers state governor is the brain behind the defection of the Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and Cross River governor, Ben Ayade from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Wike recently commented that he was only fighting Umahi then because of PDP's interest.

Note that Umahi is the chairman of the Southeast governors' forum, an influential position that the PDP had enjoyed before the governor decamped to the APC.

