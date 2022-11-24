The APC has wished Babachir Lawal good luck in his endeavour to support Atiku Abubakar come 2023

Lawal, a chieftain of the APC and former SGF, had said that while he remains in the party, he will not support Bola Ahmed Tinubu

But the ruling party seems not to be disturbed by Lawal's position as it says he is entitled to only one vote during the election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal's pledge to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a message sent by the APC presidential campaign council, through its spokesman, Festus Keyamo, the ruling party said it does not see how Lawal, who could not win his constituency in previous elections, can stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from winning the 2023 election, Punch reports.

Babachir Lawal says he will not support Tinubu come 2023 presidential election (Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

Stating that Lawal is entitled to only one vote during the election, Keyamo said the APC wishes the ex-SGF luck in his endeavour.

He noted:

“We wish him luck. He has a right to make a decision. But as the campaign team of the party, we have moved on. He is just entitled to just one vote.

“I don’t know anything about his followers. But that didn’t even help him to win his constituency in the 2015 and 2019 elections.”

'Tinubu won't win 2023 presidential election': APC chieftain declares

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had said the ruling party will not win the 2023 presidential election because of its Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former SGF disclosed that he and others supported Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, during the ruling party's primary, but they later got to know he was hiding his choice of running mate from them.

The APC stalwart also revealed that he and others have negotiated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have agreed to support the opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Source: Legit.ng