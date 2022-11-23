A chieftain of the APC and former SGF, Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, the ruling party presidential candidate, will not win the 2023 presidential election

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the ruling party will not win the 2023 presidential election because of its Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former SGF disclosed that he and others supported Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, during the ruling party's primary, but they late know that he was hiding his choice of running mate from them, Sahara Reporters said.

The APC stalwart also revealed that he and others have negotiated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and have agreed to support the opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In an interview with the BBC, Lawal stressed that he was no longer a supporter of Tinubu and that the APC would not win the 2023 presidential election.

APC bigwigs who have dumped Tinubu because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 election

He said:

“I am not for Bola Tinubu now. I am not for a Muslim-Muslim ticket."

He further revealed the agreement he had with the PDP and he said:

“PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) discussed with us and they agreed to do what we want if we support them and we agreed to support them.”

Recall that Lawal and Yakubu Dogara, the former speaker of the house of representatives, are two APC stalwarts who have been at the forefront of the campaign against Bola Tinubu since he announced a same-faith running mate.

