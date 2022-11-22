The world has been stunned as the APC chairman is Osun state, Gboyega Famoodun is elected to ascent the throne of the Owa of Igbajo kingdom

The politician was elected by the kingmaker and endorsed by the state government, a statement by the state commissioner for information and civil orientation, Funke Egbemode, confirmed

Famoodun, whose father was the king of the kingdom before the late Oba Olufemi Falade, who died in 2023, will succeed the late Falade

Osogbo, Osun - Gboyega Famoodun, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state emerged as the new Owa of Igbajo on Monday, November 21.

According to The Punch, Famoodun was elected by the kingmakers and the state executive council endorsed it.

APC chairman to be king in Igbajo land Photo Credit: Gboyega Famodun

Source: Twitter

The new development has shown that Famoodun will succeed the late Oba Olufemi Fasade, who passed away in December 2020.

Famoodun's father, Oba Adelani Famoodun, was the king of the kingdom before the late Oba Fasade stepped on the throne.

The development was also confirmed by Sunday Akere, a former commissioner for information in the state, who also hailed from Igbajo.

He said the kingmaker and the state government have approved the appointment.

Also on Monday, the state government confirmed the report in a statement signed by the commissioner for information and civic orientation, Funke Egbemode, and made available to journalists after the state executive council meeting.

