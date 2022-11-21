Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has dismissed media reports claiming he offered N40 billion to his NNPP counterpart to step down for him

The former governor of Anambra state also said nobody was funding his campaigns, adding that he is funding himself

Meanwhile, the NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has also ruled out the possibility of forming a merger with the LP ahead of 2023

Lagos, Nigeria - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied media reports claiming he offered N40 billion to the standard bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, to step down for him.

The former governor of Anambra state made this clarification on Monday, November 21, at an interactive forum with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos.

Peter Obi denied offering Kwankwaso N40bn to step down for him. Photo credits: @KwankwasoRM, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

“I never knowingly or unknowingly, offered anybody money to become president. In all my talks with Kwankwaso, I never offered him any money," Vanguard quoted Obi as saying.

Nobody is funding my campaigns, says Peter Obi

Obi also clarified that nobody was funding his campaigns.

“Nobody as at today will say he’s funding Peter Obi. I’m funding myself. I don’t pay people to work for me.”

2023 Presidency: NNPP to Merge with Peter Obi's Labour Party? Kwankwaso Reveals Final Decision

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has ruled out a merger with the Labour Party (LP).

The former governor of Kano state said those who are still talking about the possibility of the NNPP merging with Peter Obi's LP are unrealistic.

Kwankwaso, however, admitted that if both parties had agreed to fuse into one, the 2023 presidential election would have been easy for them to win.

Source: Legit.ng