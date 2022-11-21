Barely after six days in office, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan was on Monday impeached from office and suspended indefinitely

Aribisogan, who was suspended alongside six others, was immediately replaced by the Assembly Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency

Meanwhile, Aribisogan became Speaker of the Assembly, on November 15 following the demise of the former Speaker Rt. Hon. Funminyi Afuye, who passed on October 19, 2022

The Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been sacked by members of the House.

Aribisogan was sacked on Monday, November 21, as Olubunmi Adelugba was elected as the new Speaker, The Punch reported.

1st Female Speaker in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba

Adelugba was elected as new Speaker

Seventeen out of the 25 members impeached the Speaker and elected a new one, Daily Trust also reported.

The Assembly Complex was earlier sealed as members were embroiled in a controversy following the death of the former Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

66-year-old Afuye had died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on October 19, after suffering cardiac arrest.

A month after his demise, the parliament held an election and Aribisogan, who is the representative of Ikole 1 Constituency in the Assembly and a two-term lawmaker, emerged.

Ekiti Speakership Tussle: Tension looms as Speaker accuses Ex-Governor Fayemi of plot to remove him

Kayode Fayemi, the former governor of Ekiti state has been accused of a plot to remove the newly elected speaker of the state assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan.

The speaker alleged that the ex-governor is working with members of the state house of assembly to sack him.

Aribisogan's allegation came after the assembly complex was sealed off by security operatives over suspicion that some hoodlums would unleash mayhem on the facility following his emergence as speaker.

Tension in southwest as hoodlums attempt to burn down major state assembly, police step in

The Ekiti state police command on Friday, November 18, halted an attempt by some thugs to burn down the state assembly complex.

According to The Nation, it was learnt that the attempted attack took place around 4 am when the assailants were reported to have jumped the fence and made efforts to bring down the complex.

There has been a crisis in the Ekiti state house of assembly since the emergence of the minority leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, as the speaker of the house, to replace Funmilayo Afuye, who died last month, on October 19.

