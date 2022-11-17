Political parties and their candidates have been urged to shun violence and focus on issue-based campaigns

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) condemned the recent attack on INEC offices in Ogun and Osun states

TMG says it will deploy some of its observers across the federation to sensitise citizens on political participation

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has raised concern about the incessant rate of pre-electoral violence prevalent in some states in Nigeria.

TMG chairman, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, November 17 decried the recent attacks on INEC offices and electoral personnel in some states.

As contained in the statement, Rafsanjani said the violent attack on INEC offices in Ogun and Osun states was an attempt to frustrate the efforts and operations of INEC.

Rafsanjani noted that the TMG in its bid to contribute its quota in the pre-election, election, and post-election activities will partner with the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE).

He revealed that the SCALE initiative is geared towards supporting Nigerians and engaging them ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said the initiative is sponsored by USAID and will also sensitise citizens to appropriate conduct during the election.

TMG to deploy observers for electoral monitoring

Meanwhile, Rafsanjani also disclosed that the TMG will deploy its observers across the federation to monitor elections.

He said:

“The collaboration among the two foremost organisations will adopt robust engagements with stakeholders while initiating a system to monitor and publicise the campaign promises of the major political parties before and after the elections.

“The partnership will also seek to promote an issue-based electoral campaign and to observe and report electoral conduct to reflect the yearnings of citizens in the elections."

Rafsanjani noted issues of electoral violence, voter inducement, and a host of other electoral ills.

Similarly, Rafsanjani revealed that issues of intimidation from politicians and security personnel during the elections will be closely monitored by the TMG observation team.

