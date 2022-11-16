The Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been plunged into a crisis following the recent development of the candidates’ list in the state.

According to The Nation newspaper, there are disparities in the list of candidates due to the factional situation prevalent in the party.

A court ruling was said to have favoured the faction of Godwin Obaseki after several proceedings. Photo: Godwin Obaseki

The faction is said to be led by the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, and another faction led by Chief Dan Orbih, the national vice-chairman of the party in the south-south region.

Legit.ng gathered that the party had conducted a parallel primary election that was later escalated to the court for settlement.

Currently, the case is still ongoing as there are no legal resolutions to determine the candidates for the various political offices.

Reports also had it that the electoral body, on Monday, November 14 affirmed the list of the Orbih’s faction following a court ruling on Tuesday, November 14.

Meanwhile, other reports had it that the electoral body had affirmed the Obaseki faction list following another court ruling.

The Edo state election for 2023 will cut across the federal and state legislative houses.

Meanwhile, Orbih, a known loyalist of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, is yet to comment on the development.

The Obaseki faction has been basking in the euphoria following the favoured verdict from the unknown court.

INEC reacts

Meanwhile, in reaction to the disparities in the candidate list, the electoral body said the commission is yet to receive the new list.

Timidi Wariowei, head of publicity at Edo state INEC, said:

“People should be wary of these online publications flying everywhere. We are not hiding anything; there is no new list from INEC today (yesterday).

“Some issues are still in court. So, whatever the court decides, INEC will comply and act accordingly.

“If there is any court directive, we will comply, but as at today (yesterday), what we have is what has been displayed. We will also comply if there is any directive to carry out any other action.”

Wariowei said INEC remained independent, adding that its officials would not take sides.

