As the 2023 elections draws nearer, there are various reports of politicians defecting to rival parties

A viral video suggesting that a chieftain of the APC, Hon Nduka Anyanwu has moved to Labour Party has been dismissed

Hon Anyanwu stated categorically that he remains a bonafide and active member of Nigeria's ruling party

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Abia state and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Hon. Nduka Anyawu has denied a video currently treading on social media alleging he has left the party for Labour party.

He described the video as a figment of the imagination of political mischief makers, adding that no amount of blackmail and campaign of calumny would make him leave the party he laboured to build for another person.

Hon. Nduka Anyanwu has denied leaving the APC for Labour Party. Photo credit: Abia APC

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the said video through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 14, the former national ex-officio of APC (south-east), said:

“It is laughable when someone forwarded a video of an unknown person at the Labour party campaign associating that person with me.

“I am still a very active member of the All Progressives Congress and I am working round the clock to ensure victory of my party from the top position to the bottom.”

Also commenting, another chieftain of APC as well the national leader of All Progressives Congress National Integrity Movement (ANIM), Hon Sadiq Fakai corroborated Anyanwu position.

Fakai lauded Anyanwu efforts in building APC structures across the southeast and described him as a strong party man who has served diligently in various capacities including the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He said:

“Hon Anyanwu is one of our pillar in ANIM, we were together at the national executive meeting of the movement when the purported video was forwarded to him.”

The ANIM boss advised mischief makers to desist from blackmail and be a progressive advocates

He also urged person’s behind the fake video to join hands with Hon. Anyanwu and mobilise voters for the APC candidates across boards

He added:

“We all know Anyanwu as a loyal party man that cannot be intimidated into abandoning what he has laboured over the years to an uncertainty, this is not a time for distractions but a time to mobilise voters for the party.”

