Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has maintained that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan remains the best president Nigeria ever had

The PDP chieftain made this assertion when Jonathan visited Bauchi State, on Friday to console him over the death of his older brother

The governor of Bauchi state noted that no one has been able to do what the former President did while in office

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has described former president, Goodluck Jonathan, as the best president Nigeria ever had.

Mohammed made this remark when Jonathan paid him a condolence visit over the loss of his elder brother, The Punch reported.

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan condoles Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed over the death of his older brother. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

He said:

“You remain the best thing to have happened to this country called Nigeria. Your selfless service and sacrifice has made Nigeria greater than how you met it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Many are now struggling to become the next president of Nigeria but no one can match your qualities. You were outstanding, you gave the best to the country which will be difficult to equal by anyone.”

Jonathan arrived in Bauchi

Jonathan, who landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at 9.45am, was received by the deputy governor of the state, Senator Baba Tela, as well as other top government officials.

The former president was also in company with the former executive secretary of the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Kennedy Opara and a former chief whip of the House of Representatives, Bawa Bwari.

He was later received by governor Mohammed at the Ramat House, Bauchi.

Jonathan shares pictures

Jonathan further confirmed the development on his Facebook page accompanied by photos.

He wrote:

"In Bauchi to commiserate with Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed over the passing on of his elder brother, Alhaji Bappa Muhammed Duguri.

-GEJ

Wike blows hot, reveals how Atiku, Tambuwal, 2 others humiliate Jonathan in 2014

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has revealed how the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar humiliated former president Goodluck Jonathan’s pleas to change their mind about leaving the party in 2023

Also included in Atiku’s team then were ex-senate president Bukola Saraki and Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tamuwal.

Wike said they rebuffed Jonathan after the 2014 convention as they insisted it was the north's turn.

2023 election: How Nigeria's next president will emerge, according to constitution

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, Nigerian electorates will troop out to elect a new president who will succeed the outgoing one; Muhammadu Buhari.

Since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy, the 2023 election will be the seventh presidential poll.

The next president to be elected will be the fifth; from Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng