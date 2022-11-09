The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said the comment credited to him that he would not support any Fulani man to become Nigeria's president as people interpreted

Ortom said he was sorry for the comment and that he did not mean to offend anybody while making the statement

Recall that the governor recently said he would not support any person from the Fulani tribe to become Nigeria president while reacting to the killings going on in the state

Bauchi, Bauchi - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has apologised to Nigerians over his recent comment that he will not support any Fulani man to become Nigeria’s next president.

The governor apologised while answering questions from Journalists on Wednesday, November 9, when he and other G-5 governors met with Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ortom apologises for speaking against Fulani Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

Ortom recently stated that he would not support the emergence of a Fulani man to become Nigeria’s president. The remark did not go down well with many Nigerians.

When he was asked to clarify the statement, he said that was not what he meant when he was captured saying that.

The governor made the comment while reacting to the killings going on in Benue state by unknown gunmen.

He said:

“I know that it would amount to logical fallacy if people have taken it the way I did but I want to say to those who are so offended by my remarks, I am very sorry, I didn’t mean that.”

Source: Legit.ng