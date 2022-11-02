The former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has mocked Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate for lacking methodology in talking about solving Nigeria's problems

Oshiomhole, in a veiled attack on Obi, said Tinubu's manifesto explained how it intended to solve Nigeria's problem, unlike others that only talk about doing the right thing but cannot tell Nigerians what is actually the right thing

The former governor of Edo state then clarified what the APC and Bola Tinubu have pushed out is not a manifesto but a plan of action extracted from a broad progressives manifesto

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has mocked Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

In a viral video shared by Arise TV on its verified Twitter, Oshiomhole berated the Labour Party leader for lacking methodology in his plan to solve Nigeria’s problem.

Details of Bola Tinubu's manifesto

The former governor of Edo state, in his analysis, posited that the manifesto of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, stated “how” Nigeria’s problems would be solved.

In a veiled reference to Peter Obi, Oshiomhole said the former governor of Anambra state seemed to have a standard answer to all questions, which is “do the right thing”.

He went further to say that when they asked him what was the right thing, he would say it was in his heart, but to Oshiomhole, things do not work that way.

Going further on Tinubu’s manifesto, Oshiomhole stated that the APC did not label the over 80 pages document manifesto, but they referred to it as a “plan of action”.

The former chairman of the APC said there is a broad progressives manifesto, but the party extracted from it and called it a manifesto that is consistent with the progressives' ideals.

