There's a growing tension in the Osun State APC against the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola

The youth wing of the party has laid serious allegations on the minister in relation to the shocking loss of the party in the just concluded guber polls

Aregbesola was accused of siding with the main opposition party PDP to defeat the APC at the guber polls

Osun, Osogbo - President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to caution the minister of interior and former Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola for anti-party activities in Osun state.

As reported by The Nation, the youth block of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) made this demand recently as a sequel to the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial polls.

Aregbesola in response to the allegations stated that the actions of the APC youth wing are a clear indication that the party has not learned its lessons. Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Speaking on the demand during a press briefing in Osogbo the state capital, the youth leader of the APC in the state, Mr Goke Akinwemimo, accused Aregbesola of pulling strings to derail the progress of the party in the state.

He described the attitude of Aregbesola towards party affairs as worrisome and retrogressive.

The APC youth leader further accused Aregbesola of using his ministerial position to mobilise resources to work against the APC in order to aid the PDP at the just concluded gubernatorial polls.

He said:

“Aregbesola declared war on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Ijebu-Jesa in one of his public outings. At that outing, he publicly declared his mission to strategise the political fall of Asiwaju Tinubu. May Allah reject his evil wish.”

Aregbesola speaks on APC’s future

Meanwhile, the minister of interior recently commented on the party's future while referencing the Osun state governorship polls.

Aregbesola via his spokesperson, Sola Fasure said:

“The youth are misguided. For close to four years, the refrain of their sponsors was that Aregbesola was no longer relevant in the APC and Osun politics.

”He was subjected to scurrilous attacks, including armed invasion on his campaign office on two occasions.

“Buoyed by the false notion of their superiority, they practiced ruinous exclusivity and shunned any call for reconciliation and inclusion of other members of the party. Their reaction has shown they have not learnt any lesson and they may be doomed to a concatenation of more defeats.”

Restructure Osun APC now, Aregbesola’s supporters make serious demand

In another development, there are agitations for the restructuring of the Osun state chapter of the ruling party, APC.

This agitation was staged by some factional members of the party known as The Osun Progressive (TOP).

Also, the protesting APC members also called for the sacking of the state party chairman, Gboyega Famodun.

