The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has been asked to resign from office

The call for Pam's resignation was made by the leadership of the Civil Rights Action Against Corruption (CRAAC) on Saturday, October 29

CRAAC in a letter issued to Pam said the NCPC boss should resign within the next seven days of members of the organisation will take its protest to the Presidential Villa and other relevant bodies of government

The Civil Rights Action Against Corruption (CRAAC) has called for the resignation of the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam, over his alleged involvement in the call for replacement of Kashim Shettima as the vice-presidential candidate for the ruling party.

The call by CRAAC was contained in a letter dated October 29, 2022, signed by its national coordinator, Robinson Edeh and delivered to Reverend Pam.

Reverend Pam has been given a 7-day ultimatum to resign his position as executive secretary of NCPC. Photo: Reverend Yakubu Pam

Source: Twitter

Seen by Legit.ng, the letter by CRAAC accused Pam of dragging down Christianity in Nigeria in the guise of executing his mandate as executive secretary of the NCPC since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Edeh alleged that rather than edifying the body of Christ, as expected, Pam has engaged in acts that are inimical to Christian evangelism.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

"The most recent of such conduct is the charade you reduced the sacred body of Christ and the Christian Pilgrims Commission into when you led 121 persons to pose, on a trip that you tenuously packaged as a pilgrimage to pray for the forthcoming elections and restoration of security in Nigeria; your trip was comically also used to discuss the national politics, on which we speak more about.

"The public outrage -in and outside the Christendom - that greeted this irresponsible junketeer was righteous because your action was fraud while your ill-advised defence of it is a blatant falsehood which has no place in a man professing to be a minister of Christ."

He also alleged that Pam and his 'entourage' used the opportunity as a cover for the political meeting plans to destabilise Nigeria.

Edeh added that CRAAC on many occasions has realised that the condemnation of the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket had Pam's handwriting all over it.

He said:

"Several threats of destabilization over the Muslim-Muslim tickets were connected with your name and it would be interesting to see what additional information law enforcement agencies and the intelligence community would dig up since they have already connected your financial links to some of those threats.

"We however do not see value in waiting for your arrest, prosecution, conviction and sentencing to come after your tenure. NCPC is one organization where leadership should be by example and being a Christian-oriented entity, corruption should have no berth at the commission.

"This is why we are calling for you, Reverend Yakubu Pam, to immediately resign as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in view of the many infractions you have engaged in."

CRAAC in its letter gave the cleric a seven-day ultimatum to tender his resignation and turn himself up to relevant anti-graft agencies for onward investigation and face the consequences of his alleged financial actions at the NCPC.

'APC cabals pushing for Muslim-Muslim ticket,' Northern Christian clerics lay strong allegation against party

The Muslim-Muslim ticket flagged by the All Progressives Congress is not sitting well with some leaders in the north.

The Coalition of Northern Christians Clerics alleged that there is a cabal within the APC that has resolved to call the concerns of the people bluff.

According to the clerics, the ruling party should be ready to lose their votes if they decide to go ahead with the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election.

2023 election: You cannot engage in campaign of hate', MNT warns Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku, others

In other news, politicians across the country have been warned against spewing hate and engaging in campaigns of calumny.

The call was made by the president of the Movement for Nigeria's Transformation (MNT), Edward Ogba.

Ogba said MNT is determined to promote unity, peace and progress in Nigeria in order to achieve the desired development.

Source: Legit.ng