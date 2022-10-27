There is a serious agitation for the protection and security of girls in northern Nigeria

Kaduna state commissioner for human services and social development, Hafsat Baba said the rate of the out-of-school girl child is alarming

She said women in Kaduna in exchange for money now give out their kid to make out with bandits

FCT, Abuja - The Kaduna state commissioner for human services and social development, Hafsat Baba has disclosed that women now give their daughters to notorious bandits in exchange for money.

Baba made this disclosure at the 22nd meeting of the National Council on Women Affairs held in Abuja on Wednesday, October 26.

Hafsat Baba said there is a need to protect girls and prioritise their education and safety. Photo: UNICEF

As reported by TheCable, Baba blamed the rate of parents giving out their female children as house helps contributed to the increasing number of girls that are out of school.

She said:

“We have talked about insecurity but we also have a little thing to blame. What about these informants? They are from us, they inform the bandits because they have made it a business. I see women even giving their children to the bandits, to go and sleep with the bandits in order to make money.”

Legit.ng gathered that the UNICEF statistics posited that 60 percent of the over 10 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are girls.

"Safety and education of girls should be paramount" - Hafsat Baba

Reacting to these stats, Baba said there is a need to pay serious attention to the girl child's education and safety.

She said:

“If you look at our streets, you will see them going about with their little bowls and the most disturbing thing is that the children have now become the breadwinners of the family.

“Even apart from insecurity, we have these children on the street that hawk and engage in all sorts of menial jobs. Our young girls were being taken from their community, from their states to another state to go and become baby nurses, they cook and sweep."

