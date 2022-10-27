Umana Umana has been warned not to cause unnecessary confusion in the appointment of new NDDC boss

The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum accused the minister of abusing his powers in choosing an acting boss for the NDDC

The group said the director recently appointed by the minister is not the most senior as directed by the president

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum has warned the minister of Niger Delta, Umana Umana not to cause unnecessary confusion in the appointment of new Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had relieved the interim administrator of NDDC, Effiong Akwa of his position and directed the most senior director in the commission over the running of its affairs.

President Buhari's attention has been called over what the SELF calls a misnormer in the NDDC. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The minister subsequently announced Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua to perform the duties of the managing director in acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive NDDC boss and members of the governing board.

But in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 27 by its coordinator, Barr. Preye Johnson, the group said the director appointed by the minister is not the most senior director as directed by the president, noting that there are two other senior directors in the agency.

The forum named said the most qualified senior directors are Seigha Glasgow and Prince Alazigha.

The group also threatened to drag the minister to court if the right thing is not done based on the directive of President Buhari.

According to the forum, if the injustice melted against the most senior directors are not corrected there will be no proper growth in the the commission and the most senior directors will be disrespected.

The statement also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to recognise and allow for the change of signature Mr. by Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua.

Part of the statement read:

“As a frontline forum of professionals in the Niger Delta, we are using this medium to call on the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Umana Okon Umana, to do the right thing and avoid unnecessary confusion at the NDDC by appoint the most senior director as directed by Mr. President.

“We are making this call because the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua is in contrary to the directive of the president and it is in the public knowledge that there are two most senior directors ahead of Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua.

“We hereby call on the governor of CBN not to recognise or allow for the change of signature by Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as the acting Managing Diractor of NDDC because he is not the most senior Director in the commission.

“Apart from the CBN, we call on the National Assembly not to have anything to do with the leadership of Mr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as NDDC's acting helmsman.

“We also warn that if the right thing is not done we shall have no option than to approach the court of law to correct the injustice.”

Niger Delta group asks Buhari to constitute substantive NDDC board

On its part, the Niger Delta Network (NDN), has called on Buhari to inaugurate the substantive board of the interventionist agency.

The group made the demand after its executive council meeting in Rivers state on Sunday, October 23.

Acting Secretary General, Eric Igbinokpogie and Director, Public Communications, John Douglas in a communique, said the entire Niger Deltans were awaiting the immediate inauguration of the NDDC board.

Buhari sacks NDDC sole administrator, approves constitution of new management team

Recall that President Buhari recently approved the disengagement of Akwa.

A statement released by the ministry of Niger Delta affairs indicates that the disengagement is with effect from Thursday, October 20.

The president also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

