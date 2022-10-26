Global site navigation

Former APC Chieftain Makes List as Wike Formally Appoints 18 New Commissioners
Politics



by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has sworn in 18 new commissioners into the State Executive Council
  • Wike charged the new commissioners to commit themselves to the tasks given to them and achieve the desired results
  • Among the newly appointed commissioner is Chris Finebone, a former APC spokesperson who recently joined the PDP in Rivers state

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, October 26, swore in 18 new commissioners into the State Executive Council.

The immediate past spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chris Finebone, is one of the newly sworn-in commissioners.

Nyesom Wike/Rivers Governor/Commissioners/Appointment
Governor Nyesom Wike has sworn in 18 new commissioners into the State Executive Council. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON
Source: Facebook

Some former commissioners in the executive council that was dissolved in May were also re-appointed, Channels TV reported.

Wike's newly sworn-in commissioners

The commissioners sworn in are:

  1. Princewill Chike
  2. Jacobson Nbina
  3. Ndubuisi Okere
  4. Inime Aguma
  5. Charles Amadi
  6. Tonye Briggs
  7. Ben Daminabo
  8. Chris Finebone
  9. Austin Chioma.
  10. Uchechukwu Nwafor
  11. Fred Kpakol
  12. Emenike Oke
  13. Prince Ohia
  14. Kaniye Ebeku
  15. Ezekiel Agri
  16. Ukiel Oyaghiri
  17. Damiete Miller
  18. Emeka Onowu.

Governor Wike said portfolios would be assigned to them by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

My administration will finish strong, says Wike

Governor Wike said his administration to finish strong and do a proper handover to his successor.

He charged the new commissioners to recommit themselves to the tasks assigned to them and achieve the desired results.

The governor observed that some members of the State Executive Council do not appreciate the enormity of the task given to them, rather, they take to sycophancy while abandoning their duties.

Rivers 2023: Governor Wike says he never promised to make anyone his successor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Wike vowed to resign if anybody could prove that he promised to make him his successor.

The governor said this in a statement released on Tuesday, October 25, by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri. Wike stressed that it was impossible that he would make a promise to help someone succeed him and renege on it.

The governor spoke during a State banquet in Government House, Port Harcourt, to celebrate the recent conferment of the distinguished award on infrastructure delivery on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng

