The Abu Dhabi Residents Office published the eligibility criteria for foreigners seeking a retirement visa in the emirate

Applicants must meet at least one of several financial thresholds, including property ownership, investments, or a fixed annual income

The retirement visa is valid for five years and covers both income sources inside and outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office has released the official eligibility criteria for foreigners who wish to obtain a retirement visa in Abu Dhabi, with the permit valid for five years.

According to the office, the visa is open to expatriates who meet at least one of four financial conditions tied to investments, property, savings, or income.

Abu Dhabi names four categories of foreigners eligible for its retirement visa. Photo credit: Alexey Nikolsky

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Abu Dhabi retirement visa?

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office lists the following categories of foreigners as eligible:

1. Those who hold an investment worth at least AED 1,000,000 (approximately ₦448,000,000).

2. Those who own one or more real estate properties in the UAE where the purchase or market value is not less than AED 1,000,000 (approximately ₦448,000,000), as assessed by the competent authority in the relevant emirate. For mortgaged properties, a property deed is accepted, provided the amount already paid towards clearing the mortgage is at least AED 1,000,000 (approximately ₦448,000,000) at the time of applying.

3. Those who have a financial deposit of no less than AED 1,000,000 (approximately ₦448,000,000) held inside or outside the UAE, on the condition that the funds are transferred to a financial institution in the UAE within 60 days of the residence permit being issued, unless the deposit is already invested within the country.

4. Those who earn a fixed annual income of at least AED 240,000 (approximately ₦107,520,000) or its equivalent in foreign currencies, whether the income originates from inside or outside the UAE.

Abu Dhabi retirement visa: Details applicants should note

The criteria cover a broad range of financial profiles, giving prospective retirees multiple pathways to qualify. The property route, in particular, includes a provision for those still servicing mortgage loans, allowing them to apply once their repayments reach the minimum threshold rather than waiting for full ownership.

The income-based route is notable for its flexibility, as it accepts earnings from abroad, which could benefit retirees who receive pensions or investment returns from their home countries.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is the government body responsible for managing residency services in the emirate.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Abu Dhabi had released the GPA foreign graduates need to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa.

Income requirement for Abu Dhabi retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abu Dhabi had shared how much foreigners must earn every year to be eligible for its retirement visa.

According to the official guidance published by the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, the retirement visa is valid for five years and is open to foreign nationals who can satisfy at least one of three financial conditions.

The first route requires an applicant to hold an investment worth at least AED 1,000,000, or to own one or more properties in the UAE with a purchase or market value of no less than AED 1,000,000, as assessed by the competent authority in the relevant emirate.

Source: Legit.ng