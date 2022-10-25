Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has said even his children have to put his words on tape when he made promises at home

The former governor of Anambra's comment has generated reactions among Nigerians on social media

The reaction was due to the fact that the presidential hopeful was asked to tell Nigerians about his plan to revive electricity in the country but went on to talk about his family

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is being dragged on social media for his response on what he would do to restore electricity in Nigeria.

The Arise TV presenter has insisted that this is one of the reasons why the Labour Party candidate needs to present a manifesto and put all his plans on paper for people to see and assess.

What is the latest about Peter Obi

But Peter Obi went around to reveal how his children at home don’t trust him at home and insisted on putting his words on tape to remind him of his word whenever the need arises.

The former governor of Anambra later said, "there are 70,000 tractors in Punjab."

Sharing the video of Peter Obi's interview on her Twitter page, Dannie said:

How can they ask you "what's your plan for electricity"? and you go about rambling about how your children do not trust you when you make promises?

You eventually & shamelessly end up with "there are 70,000 tractors in Punjab"

What is the correlation, pls????

