All Ekiti-owned accounts were frozen on Sunday, October 16, by the directive of Governor Biodun Oyebanji

In a statement released by Governor Oyebanji's Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, the governor said the directive is to be carried out immediately

Added to this, banks where the state's funds are domiciled and their accounting officers are to comply with the order

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ekiti - Upon being sworn in as the governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji has taken some drastic and fast decisions in the state.

Governor Oyebanji has announced the freezing of the state government’s accounts with immediate effect, Punch reports.

The new governor's directive is to take effect immediately (Photo: @ekitistategov)

Source: Twitter

The announcement was made by Oyebanji's Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Yinka Oyebode, in a statement titled “Freezing of state government accounts”.

The governor through his CPS also advised all accounting officers to comply with the new directive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Part of the statement read:

“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive.”

The governor's directive is contained in a tweet from the state government's verified Twitter page.

Read the tweet below:

Speaking on his mission for the state, Oyebanji said:

“My vision is for Ekiti State to be a land of prosperity, opportunities, peace, and progress; a land in which transformed people and communities can reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health, and safety; a land of honour where integrity matters.”

The governor added that he intends to build on the goals of the Fayemi-led administration with a bid to ensure "that all our children can access free and qualitative basic education up to the senior secondary school 3, with curricula that prepare them adequately for further learning or the job market."

Fayemi bows out, Biodun Oyebanji sworn In as Ekiti governor

Kayode Fayemi had officially bowed out while Oyebanji took his oath of office as the governor of Ekiti state on Sunday, October 16.

Oyebanji was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye at exactly 12.53pm amid cheers from the mammoth crowd present.

He pledged to preserve, protect and defend as well as preserve the office as governor.

Source: Legit.ng