Abeokuta, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun has accused his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, of playing "dirty politics" as the duo exchanged heated words ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor of Ogun state said Amosun will fail in his “anti-party politics aimed to scuttle his re-election bid in 2023”.

Governor Dapo Abiodun tackles Senator Amosun for declaring support for ADC governorship candidate for the 2023 elections. Photo credits: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR, Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Abiodun was responding to his predecessor's recent statement that he would work for the victory of a governorship candidate from another party in 2023 instead of the All Progressives Congress (APC), where they both belong.

In a shocking move, Amosun had said he would work for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, against his party's flagbearer, Abiodun.

Ogun 2023: You will fail again, Abiodun tells Amosun

Governor Abiodun, who won in 2019 despite Amosun not supporting him, said the former governor would fail again in 2023.

He said this during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association, held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, The Punch reported.

The governor also dismissed Amosun’s outburst as an “empty threat of a fallen man”, adding that “my second term is already ordained by God”.

“The same thing that person did in 2019 and failed woefully, even when he was still the governor in the state, he is now preparing to fail again and even fall down," the governor said.

“We are waving goodbye to him now. He is not even a candidate of any political party. He is nothing and he is saying he will stop a governor that God has ordained; he will definitely fail again by the grace of God.”

2023 elections: How the Amosun-Abiodun crisis may affect Tinubu in Ogun

The southwest zone is believed to be the stronghold of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

To win in 2023, the former Lagos state governor will need to secure massive votes in the Yoruba-dominated zone.

However, opposition parties in Ogun may take advantage of the crisis between Amosun (who is an ally of Tinubu) and Governor Abiodun to hurt the APC in the state.

Ogun 2023: Governor Abiodun wins in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abiodun was freed of three cases instituted to challenge his victory at the party’s primaries in May.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, dismissed the suits.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik dismissed the cases for lack of standing to be sued, lack of jurisdiction, incompetence, frivolity, an academic exercise and being statute barred.

