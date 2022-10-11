A former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has expressed confidence that he will win the 2023 presidential contest

Kwankwaso, a former minister of defence and presidential candidate of the NNPP, says his party will surprise Nigerians by winning the 2023 polls

Senator Kwankwaso also described the NNPP as the fastest growing political party in the African continent

Kano - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that his party would defeat the other front-line political parties in the 2023 presidential poll.

Kwankwaso says he his confident NNPP supporters will vote him into office. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the inauguration of the Kano state NNPP campaign office on Sunday, October 9, Kwankwaso said:

“This crowd signifies the need and urge for new leadership, not only in the state but the country at large. The biggest surprise will come when our party, the NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, God willing.”

Punch newspaper reports that party supporter defied the scorching heat as they waited for Kwankwaso at the venue of the event.

Kwankwaso says NNPP is Africa's fastest growing political party

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former governor further said that the party had gathered enough momentum in winning elections in Kano and Nigeria, describing NNPP as the fastest growing political party in Africa.

He also cautioned party supporters against inflammatory and unguarded utterances ahead of the elections.

