The Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has expressed confusion as the Onilaro of Ilaro and the paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle endorsed two governorship candidates in Ogun state

Akinyemi said Olugbenle had earlier endorsed the candidacy of Dapo Abiodun, the governor of the state and candidate of the APC in the 2023 governorship election

The Eselu of Iselu later said the monarch then prayed for the candidate of the ADC recently, adding that this has created confusion within the council of Obas in Yewaland

Yewa, Ogun - Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu in the Yewa-North local government area of Ogun state, has tackled a first-class monarch, Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

The monarch bicker over Olugbenle’s endorsement of two governorship aspirants in the state in the 2023 governorship election, The Punch reported.

Traditional rulers in Ogun state

Akinyemi is a member of the Yewa traditional council under the leadership of Olugbenle.

He said the latest remark of Olugbenle about the candidacy of Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), is confusing.

The traditional ruler argued that the first-class monarch had thrown his weight behind Governor Dapo Abiodun, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and current state governor.

In an open letter he addressed to the Olu of Ilaro, Akinyemi said Olugbenle has confused him and other royal fathers on the council’s stance in the 2023 state governorship election.

Who are the monarchs in Ogun state supporting for governor?

The Eselu revealed the need to set the record straight and why Oba Olugbenle needs to know the extent of confusion it has caused the council on who to support for the governor.

