The building which housed Kogi lawmakers have been gutted by fire in the wee hours of Monday morning, October 10

This cause of the inferno, according to reports remains unknown even as Prince Mathew Kolawole, Speaker of the assembly, confirmed the development to newsmen

Kolawole hinted he suspected foul play but was short of words as to fell short of words as to where the suspected sabotage might be from

The Chambers and Gallery of the Kogi State House of Assembly have been gutted by fire, Daily Trust report confirmed.

The cause of the fire outbreak which occurred on Monday morning, October 10, is yet to be ascertained.

Kogi State House of Assembly complex is reportedly on fire. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

What really happened

An early morning fire engulfed the Kogi State House of Assembly complex located at Crusher Area, Lokoja, The Punch reported.

The fire ripped through the roof of the Chamber, causing extensive damage to the floor of the house.

The Speaker of the house, Mathew Kolawole, and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara, were among the early callers at the assembly complex.

Kogi House of Assembly Speaker reacts

The Speaker told journalists that security agencies would investigate the incident.

Salau Ozigi, director of the Kogi Fire Service, said the fire did not extend beyond the chamber and gallery of the assembly complex, The Cable added.

