On Wednesday, October 5, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the final list of candidates that will contest the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections in 28 states of the federation in the 2023 elections.

The timetable for the 2023 general elections shows that the governorship (and state Houses of Assembly) elections will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

There will be no governorship elections in eight states (Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo) in 2023, according to INEC. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Though Nigeria has 36 states, the list contained 18 political parties that fielded 837 candidates and their running mates for the 28 governorship elections.

Legit.ng notes that this is because governorship elections will not hold in eight states. The states are no longer part of the general elections circle due to court judgements that nullified the election of their governors at different times in the past.

Anambra state Bayelsa state Edo state Ekiti state Imo state Kogi state Ondo state Osun state

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2023 elections: States where PDP, APC don’t have governorship candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Nigeria's two leading parties, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lead opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), currently do not have governorship candidates in two states: Ogun and Akwa Ibom.

INEC indicates on the list that the PDP in Ogun state does not have a governorship candidate yet in Ogun state as a result of a court order.

There is also no governorship candidate for the APC in Akwa Ibom on the Wednesday list by INEC. Unlike the case of the PDP in Ogun state, where INEC indicated that no candidate was listed due to court order, the electoral body didn't provide any reason on the list where no governorship candidate featured for the Akwa Ibom APC; the space was simply left blank.

INEC releases final list of candidates for presidential, senatorial and House of Reps elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC, on Tuesday evening, September 20, published the final list of presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, the commission said it approved the final list of candidates “pursuant to section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election”.

According to INEC, there are 18 presidential candidates for the 2023 general elections. For the National Assembly elections, 1,101 candidates are vying for 109 Senatorial seats and 3,122 candidates for House of Representatives seats.

Source: Legit.ng