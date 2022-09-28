Peter Obi's presidential bid may have just hit rock bottom following a leaked viral video making the rounds

Obi was seen in the video making comments that former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode considered anti-Muslim

Fan-Kayode took to his social media page to fire a stern warning to the Labour Party presidential candidate

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has once again called out the Labour Candidate, Peter Obi for making an anti-Muslim comment while addressing congregants in the church.

The angry Fani-Kayode took to his official Facebook page to call better Obi an “insensitive, wicked and irresponsible” presidential candidate.

Peter Obi has been tipped by many political pundits as favourite for the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In the video sighted by Legit.ng, Peter Obi was seen talking about the incessant killings and the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike that has lasted over seven months.

Obi said:

"Those that are being kidnapped, and killed are your people. So, you cannot stand and wait till it collapses.

“Those children who are supposed to be in the university are not in school for seven months are children of the church and nobody cares about them.”

However, Fani-Kayode perceived the comment as being a low-standard comment stating that Obi’s comment was a sign of desperation.

Fani-Kayode said:

“Is it only Christians that have been killed and kidnapped by terrorists and that are affected by the ASUU strike?

“Why do you thrive on deceit and division? Can't you just grow up and stop trying to set Nigeria on fire?”

Fani-Kayode fires Peter Obi stern warning

The pragmatic former minister, however, warned Peter Obi to desist from making an ill statement rather he should speak for all and not a particular section of the society.

"Please stop using religion to achieve your objectives and do not push our country into a religious war because we have no other.

"You are not only a deceitful liar but you are a danger to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

"Some of us spoke up for Christians when we were being treated unfairly and when we were being persecuted and we paid a heavy price for it willingly."

Fani-Kayode further alleged that Peter Obi's tenure as Anambra state governor was filled with persecution against non-Catholic Christians and Muslims.

He said:

"Up until then you despised and showed contempt for every Christian in this country except for those that shared your Catholic faith.

"As Governor of Anambra, you persecuted both non-Catholic Christians and Muslims.

"This newfound attempt to be champion of our holy faith cannot and will not work and it is deeply insulting. Worse still you are the least qualified."

