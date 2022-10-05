Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party's resignation will not come without some legal implication

Emmanuel Agbo, the party's former national secretary has warned that Ayu's resignation will result to his replacement by the deputy national chairman

According to Agbo, the party's deputy national chairman who is expected to replace Ayu is from the northeast, Atiku Abubakar's region

A former Peoples Democratic Party's national secretary, Emmanuel Agbo, has said that there are legal consequences to the call for the resignation of the PDP's chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, October 4, Agbo warned that should the national chairman resign, his deputy who is from the northeast region of the country is bound by the party's constitution to replace him.

PDP's deputy governor will replace Ayu should he resign. Photo: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

Agbo warning follows an attempt by the camp of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, that has been calling for Ayu's resignation.

Wike and his camp members said that it is unjust for the party's presidential candidate and the party's chairman to be from the north.

Provisions of the PDP's constitution

However, in his reaction, Agbo quoting 35 subsections 3 of the PDP warned the Wike's camp to be ready to accept the deputy national chairman of the party who is also from the north.

His words:

“35 subsections 3 of the PDP constitution says that in the event of willful resignation, incapacitation or death of any officer, say, now the national chairman as the case is, the deputy national chairman from the zone in which he comes, takes over.

“If Ayu resigns today, the person to assume his office is Umar from the North East. And Umar is not only from the North, but he’s from the North East where our presidential candidate comes from.

“They are calling for his (Ayu’s) resignation… There are constitutional impediments to this call.”

