The legal team of Governor Gboyega Oyetola has rejected the verdict of the Federal High Court nullifying their client as APC guber candidate

Governor Oyetola's legal team says a notice will be filed to contest the verdict at the appellate court

Meanwhile, the counsel to the governor revealed that the High Court ruling will in no way affect the ongoing election tribunal case

Osun, Osogbo - The legal representative of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, of Osun state, Ibrahim Lawal has berated the court judgment nullifying his client as the rightful gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the July 16 governorship.

As reported by TheCable, Lawal stated that the judgment by the lower court will be contested at the appellate court.

The legal team of Governor Oyetola has resorted to going to the appellate court seeking redress over the high court ruling nullifying the governor as APC candidate. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola

While responding to questions about the verdict during a radio programme in Osogbo, Osun capital, on Monday, Lawal expressed optimism noting that the outcome of the case at the federal high was unlawful.

Lawal further stated that a final verdict had already been pronounced in a similar matter by the supreme court. He said the petitioners filed their process 14 days after the stipulated time.

“These are the issues we brought to court but for reasons best known to the judge, with due respect to the judge of the federal high court, they ruled otherwise.”

“The reason we have layers of the court was that when you are dissatisfied with a judgment of lower court, you go to another court, and Electoral Act is very clear, when a matter is at the court nothing can be done on it until it gets to a final stage, the status quo remained.”

High court ruling will not impact tribunal case against Senator Adeleke - Oyetola's lawyer

Governor Oyetola’s legal team is expected to file a notice on Tuesday, October 4 for the ruling of the federal high court to be challenged at the appellate court.

Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola’s attorney noted that the current case of candidacy will in no way affect the election tribunal case with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said:

“We are not deterred and it has nothing to do with the issue that is ongoing at the tribunal. What we call judicial precedents are the facts that the sanctity of the laws had settled some cases by higher courts and the lower court cannot go to the contrary.

“When there are established decisions of the superior court, no lower court can go in contrary, any court that does so has committed what we called judicial rascality.”

Oyetola falsified election result - Adeleke

Meanwhile, at the ongoing election tribunal, the governor-election, Senator Adeleke and Governor Oyetola are in a war of words.

According to Oyetola, the APC's challenge to the electoral victory of Adeleke will help in deepening the country's democracy.

However, Adeleke's camp has accused the governor of falsifying the result and presenting it to the public through his aides.

