There are speculations that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar promised to support Governor Nyesom Wike for the presidential seat in 2027.

Following this report, the camp of Atiku Abubakar has denied ever making such a promise to the Rivers state governor, the Leadership Newspaper reported.

Senator Dino Melaye said there was never a conversation between Atiku and Governor Wike about the 2027 presidential ticket. Photo: Dino Melaye

Debunking the claims, a former lawmaker of the 8th Assembly and spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign Senator Dino Melaye said there was no such agreement in place.

Senator Melaye stated that there was never even a conversation of that nature between his principal and Governor Wike.

He said:

“I speak for Atiku Abubakar that no such discussion between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike of Rivers State. At no time did Atiku Abubakar discuss such with Governor Wike.

“Atiku never promise or discuss 2027 with Governor Wike or anyone for that matter. Coming from The Nation Newspaper, you should understand.”

Senator Melaye expressed his skepticism about the nature of the report making the rounds but said he was not surprised since the report emanated from a news platform owned by Atiku's rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

