All eyes will be on the Supreme Court judgment that will determine if Senator Ademola Adeleke will remain governor-elect of Osun state

His party rival Prince Dotun Babayemi has dragged Senator Adeleke to the high court and appellate court but awaits the Supreme Court for judgment

Prince Babayemi argues that the primary election that produced him was conducted by actual delegates of the Osun state PDP

Osun, Osogbo - Emerging reports have confirmed that there is currently a show force in Osogbo, the Osun state capital ahead of the much anticipated Supreme Court Judgement in the suit challenging Senator Ademola Adeleke's legitimacy as the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

The Nation newspaper reported that the premises of the state Supreme Court were littered with security operatives.

Babayemi is seeking justice at the Supreme Court after two failed attempts at the High Court and Appellate Court. Photo: Senator Ademola Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi

As gathered by Legit.ng, the said suit challenging Senator Adeleke was filed by his bitter rival Prince Dotun Babayemi.

It will be recalled that in the build-up to the Osun state gubernatorial polls, there were growing disparities to determine who was the legitimate candidate for the PDP after both candidates organised separate primary elections.

In the aftermath of the primaries, the national working committee (NWC) of the PDP and the national electoral commission (INEC) recognised Senator Adeleke as the legitimate gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Babayemi journey for justice

This decision triggered Babayemi to file a suit at the federal high court and the appellate court where he lost consecutively.

His last port of call was brought before the apex court seeking redress on the two previous judgments that went against him.

Babayemi argued that his own primaries saw the participation of eligible delegates who voted in his favour.

Tight security at Supreme Court

There was heavy security at the popular Ola-Iya junction Osogbo as Police, Nigeria Army, Hunters, Amotekun, and other security agencies stationed their patrol vans at the flyover.

Security operatives, numbering over 100, displayed a show of strength in the early hours of Thursday before they finally manned Ola-Iya, Old-Garage, and Oke-Fia junctions.

A top security source said:

“We manned the flashpoints across the state because of the Supreme court judgment on Adeleke and Babayemi holding in Abuja today. We are on the ground to prevent the breakdown of laws and order.”

