The APC and its major rival, PDP will have to apply utmost caution during its campaigns for the 2023 general elections

This is as INEC has disclosed that both parties exceeded the N1bn spending limit it fixed for the 2019 polls

The commission on Tuesday, September 27, also revealed that the ruling and opposition parties failed to submit their audit reports for the last general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos - As they prepare to commence campaigns for the 2023 General elections, the APC and the PDP has been given a red flag.

APC, PDP didn't submit audit report for 2019 - INEC

The warning came from INEC which on Tuesday, September 27, disclosed that both political parties failed to submit their audit report for the last General polls, Punch reports.

INEC said the APC and the PDP violated some of its laws during the 2019 elections

Source: Original

APC, PDP, others exceed N1bn limit for campaigns - INEC

Moreover, the commission accused the parties of exceeding the N1 billion benchmark it set for campaigns by all registered parties in the last 2019 General elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was revealed by Aminu Idris, INEC's director of elections and party monitoring, on Tuesday in Lagos at the two-day capacity-building workshop for journalists.

He said:

"We remember that then, the maximum limit was N1bn and what we had based on our tracking across the country was N4.6bn and N3.3bn. What we tracked were about four items namely billboards, print media advertisements, electronic media advertisements and coverage/programmes."

As put forward by idris, only 34 political parties out of the 91 registered parties that participated in the 2019 elections have submitted their audit reports.

He went on to state that only nine out of the 34 met the full requirements of submitting audit reports accompanied by an affidavit.

His words:

“In the 2019 general election, we tracked election expenses and we have a report of that. In 2023, we will go through this process.

“The commission tracks expenditure for general elections. In the last report we did, we had some figures from the presidential election of the two major parties.

“In the list of the 34 political parties that submitted audit reports for the 2019 election, the major parties were not among.”

APC allegedly uncovers agent of PDP in INEC, petitions Buhari, others

Top shots of the APC had uncovered the agent of the PDP in the INEC, Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare.

Dare SAN, the brother of Dauda Lawal Dare, who emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP on Friday, is a legal officer at the electoral body.

The chieftains said they have credible information that Dare has been engaged by the PDP hierarchy to compromise the electoral body, using the instrumentality of the law.

Source: Legit.ng