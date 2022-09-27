The rapid rise of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party is hitting every nook and cranny of the federation

His popularity has been seen as a threat to some of the powerful chieftains in other political parties.

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Chief Peter Ameh revealed that Peter Obi structure are the electorates

Ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections, political parties have been warned not to underestimate the impact of Labour Party, Guardian reported

Chief Peter Ameh, chieftain of the Labour Party who gave this advice stated that despite talks that he does not have a structure, the electorates remain the structure.

Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party has been tipped as favourite for the presidency while some pundits believe his the underdog.

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking with journalists on Monday, September 26 in Lokoja, Kogi stake.

Ameh, who noted that contrary to the belief of politicians in other political parties that the LP lacked the needed structures to win the presidential election, said the LP rally across the country had proved them wrong.

He said the party had produced a governor at one time and numerous National Assembly members, as well as fielded candidates in various positions in the states.

Peter Obi will be looking to spring a surprise as the underdog in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

2023 polls: Peter Obi visits Akeredolu in Akure

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday, September paid a condolence visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the death of his mother.

While in Ondo state, Obi showered praises on the APC governor whom he described as an honest and truthful politician whom Nigerians need at this present time.

Interestingly, Obi also supported the governor's move to empower the Amotekun corps in the state with more arms.

2023 polls: Peter Obi visits Ooni in his palace

Similarly, Peter Obi intensified his campaign as he visited the Ooni of Ife in Osun state.

Obi visited the Oba on Tuesday, September 27, amid wild cheers from some of his supporters who gathered at the palace.

The former governor of Anambra state was also captured in a photo prostrating before the Ooni of Ife Read more:

