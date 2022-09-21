The EFCC has stated that Justice Ita Mbaba, the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, is not under any investigation

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission debunked the reports that its operatives invaded the judge's residence

The anti-graft agency said its operatives visited a property housing Justice Mbaba but noted that the mission has to do with the owner of the property, not the judge

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kano state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked the reports claiming its operatives invaded the residence of the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Justice Ita Mbaba.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, September 21, the commission admitted that it “visited” a property housing Justice Mbaba on a Property Verification Exercise due to a matter involving the owner of the property.

EFCC said its operatives did not invade the residence of the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Justice Ita Mbaba. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

However, the anti-graft agency said there is no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Justice of the Court of Appeal.

"Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC. The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court," the statement reads.

EFCC arraigns Obasanjo’s in-law, former banker for multi-million Naira fraud

In another report, Dr John Abebe, the younger brother of Nigeria's former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo, has been arraigned by the EFCC before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja over allegations of fraud.

Abebe was reportedly arraigned on Monday, September 19, alongside a former Head of Firstbank Plc, United Kingdom Correspondent Office, identified as Kamoru Alade Oladimeji, before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe.

Legit.ng gathers that the two were arraigned on six charges of conspiracy, stealing, and obtaining money under pretence. The charges allegedly indicate that both of them were accused of "stealing the sum of N120 million worth of property of Arsenal Technologies Limited.”

Source: Legit.ng