Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has revealed that 100 per cent of the criminals perpetrating chaos in his state and other states in the regions are Igbos, Legit.ng reports.

The governor made this known on Sunday, September 18 during an interview on Channels TV’s programme "Politics Today" monitored by Legit.ng.

He stated that insecurity has been laid to rest over the past three months in the state due to several joint operations by security agencies.

When asked about the identity of these perpetrators if they are agitators or invaders from other regions, he said:

“They are plain criminals. Some of these criminals also hide under the cloak of agitation but IPOB has repeatedly distanced itself from the criminals.

“They are kidnappers and plain criminals and they indulge in these because it is lucrative. Anambra is without a doubt the richest state in the South-East so this is the state where kidnapping has the highest value and so you will have their highest concentration here."

He also revealed that since the inception of his administration, security agencies have decimated over 15 encampments of criminals across eight local government areas in the state.

Soludo said:

"I can tell you we’ve been catching quite a lot of them and they already know that Anambra is not safe for them anymore.

“Let me be clear about it, 100 percent of the people we have caught are Igbo. There is no hoax that somebody is invading from somewhere. It is 100 per cent Igbo on Igbo."

He, however, revealed that at the earliest stages of the operation to combat and intercept these criminals, they discovered that they were from neighboring states.

The governor said indigenes of Anambra involved in such criminalities were also treated equally as criminals without any remorse or sentiments.

He said:

"Anybody in the bush with a gun, we treat as a criminal, there is no other objective. You can't be in any bush or any camp in Anambra with a gun, how do you feed, how to you cook, how do you feed one month, two months, six months in the camp or in the bush? You must be involved in criminality and that's what they have been doing."

