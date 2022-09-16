Former President Jonathan has advised Nigerians on the qualities they should look out for before electing President Buhari's successor in 2023

Jonathan said Nigerians, especially the youths, should elect a president that will be inclusive in his actions and prioritise national interests

The former president gave the advice after visiting Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, in Minna, Niger state

Minna, Niger state - Ahead of the 2023 elections, former President Goodluck Jonathan has advised the Nigerian youths to elect a president who will promote inclusivity.

The Bayelsa-born politician gave the advice on Thursday, September 15, when he visited Abdulsalami Abubakar, former head of state, at his residence in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Former President Jonathan meets Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna, Niger state. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Jonathan, according to TheCable, also added that Nigerians, in general, should elect a president who won’t place personal interest over the interest of the general populace.

The former president was quoted to have said:

“We all wish our country well. To every Nigerian, especially the young ones, elections are coming.

“They have to elect the person they believe would lead us well; the person who will serve us well. A leader is also a servant and as a president, you are to lead and you are to serve.

“Elect somebody that will take the interest of all of us, the interest of the country; somebody that would not compromise our own interest for his own aggrandisement; someone that will carry all of us along, most especially someone that would take Nigeria as a project.”

Why I visited Abdulsalami - Jonathan

Speaking further, Jonathan said his visit to the former head of state is to check up on him as he recently returned from medical treatment abroad.

He commended Abubakar for his role in ensuring Nigeria remains peaceful and united.

“It has been over a year since I visited the state. As the youngest former president, I go around from time to time to visit them. I haven’t seen him for quite some time and you know he just returned from medical treatment abroad,” Jonathan said.

The former president added that he paid a courtesy visit to the former head of state Ibrahim Babangida’s house.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi visits Jonathan

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, recently paid a visit to former President Jonathan.

Obi in a tweet on Thursday, September 15, revealed that his mission was to discuss some key national issues and exchange ideas on them.

"I recently visited my senior brother, H.E. @GEJonathan to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions," the Labour Party flagbearer wrote on Twitter.

