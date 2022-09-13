Earlier, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia Chinonso Ekweremadu, called on Nigerians to come to her aid amid her battle with a kidney disease

The 25-year-old Sonia, took to social media to publicly beg for a kidney donor, noting she had to drop out of her postgraduate studies in 2019 because she was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease known as FSGS Nephrotic Syndrome

In a new move, the embattled senator has pleaded with the court to dismiss the alleged organ harvesting victim’s suit on bio-data release

A report by The Punch has it that former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice, have prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss an application filed by David Ukpo, the kidney donor, asking the court to set aside its orders made on July 1 and July 6.

Ukpo, through his lawyer, Bamidele Igbinedion, had filed a motion on notice, urging Justice Inyang Ekwo to set aside the orders, directing some agencies of government and banks to release his biodata to Ekweremadu and his wife.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, were charged by the UK Metropolitan Police with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Ukpo, who is currently in the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged organ harvesting charge against the Ekweremadus, had said that granting the couple’s request violated his fundamental rights to privacy guaranteed by Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

But in a counter affidavit deposed to by Bright Ekweremadu, the immediate younger brother to the ex-deputy senate President, the applicants said Ukpo was not entitled to the reliefs sought as the law does not permit such.

"Why my family members cannot donate kidney to me": Sonia, daughter of Senator Ekweremadu breaks silence

Sonia, the daughter of Senator Ike Ekweremadu has solicited a willing donor to help save her life by donating a kidney to her.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, September 9, the 25-year-old Sonia revealed that she was diagnosed with Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) in 2019.

It could be recalled that Sonia's father, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested in the UK on allegations of kidney harvesting.

Organ Harvesting: UK speaks on 'possible immunity' for Ekweremadu

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, August 16, the British High Commission said it won’t comment on the alleged organ harvesting case involving Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

When asked about the possible immunity for Ekweremadu and the probability of a transfer of the case from the Central Criminal Court in the United Kingdom to Nigeria, the Head of Political Section at the British High Commission in Abuja, Aneesah Islam, stated:

“The British Government and therefore, in this instance, the British High Commission in Abuja do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

