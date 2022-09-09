Editor's note: Solagberu Mustapha Olatunji, an Abuja-based researcher and social media analyst, in this piece, stated that Nigeria's current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is the most selfless individual the country has ever had in that position.

The professor of law and vice president of Nigeria has ignited an undying love in the heart of Nigerians even those who are skeptical about this administration find Professor Yemi Osinbajo worthy. They see him as an individual that they can approach and engage given that he is a man of enlightenment.

Solagberu Mustapha Olatunji had glowing words for VP Osinbajo. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The vice president’s recent trip to the United State of America where he met his counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris, the president of World Bank Group, top US government officials and private sector players in Nigeria showed Osinbajo’s selfless spirit for the Nigerian people and by extension Africa. His push for energy transition, climate change and proposition for debt-for-climate swap at the US Energy Transition Plan is what some Nigerians might not appreciate now but down the years they will understand the importance of it.

The nation’s political topography is distracted by 2023 succession merchants and their paid agents but they don’t know that the vice president’s ambition is never a do or die affair. He has never stopped discharging his duties with high level of effectiveness, efficiency and transparency.

There is no doubt both the president and vice president are devoted to the success of this administration. The duo are from different backgrounds yet they seem to have a high level of trust and respect between them especially during the time the vice president championed the affairs of the nation in an acting capacity. It is this relationship that some of the president’s hawks have not warmly embraced. When the president returned from his medical vacation, he didn’t vituperate his VP for firing his AGF and the removal of DG, DSS.

The vice president was courageous enough where partisanship might have been expected of political stooges. He showered praise on Governor Nyesom Wike of River state, a PDP governor who often takes shots criticising the federal government, for his development projects in his state. Professor Yemi Osinbajo even echoed his nickname; “Mr Projects” and we have also seen more opposition governors return praises to Mr. Vice President.

The significance of Osinbajo’s “Debt for Climate Swaps” advocacy

This level of honesty and bravery is alien to Nigerian politics. This is why he is referred to as civilized, decent and a heaven sent man whose sole aim is to take Nigeria to the promise land.

I recall a few years back, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Faruk Umar of Daura applauded Professor Osinbajo and described him as the most trustworthy vice president who has the best interest of Nigeria at heart.

Osinbajo always acts in the interest of Nigeria in spite of the fact that he has little or no powers constitutionally. As vice president and by virtue of the federal constitution he heads the National Economic Council, a forum that includes all state governors, the finance minister and the governor of the central bank.

Professor Osinbajo is a man who is humble, courageous, and approachable with a great sense of humour. We have never had a top ranking office holder who goes around and engages with the common Nigerian or seen patronizing any Nigerian hospital.

Some publications that surfaced a few years ago questioned his honour at which point he was ready to waive his immunity in order to challenge these “fifth columnists” legally.

Nigeria as a nation has often witnessed several face-offs between the President and the Vice President but in this administration, the reverse is the case as we have seen the display of loyalty and covalent bond-ship.

