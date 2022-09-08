There are serious fears and concerns over the current health of England's aged monarch, Queen Elizabeth

In fact, Elizabeth's doctors on Thursday, September 8, recommended that she should be kept under close medical supervision

The queen was seen having a talk with Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace on Thursday, September 8, reported Queen is currently under medical supervision.

The palace in its statement on Thursday noted that this became necessary after the doctors became worried over her health.

The statement, seen by BCC, read:

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

It was gathered that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral where the aged monarch is being attended to, while the Duke of Cambridge is on his way there.

