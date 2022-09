Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is currently under medical supervision after doctors expressed concerns about her health

Royal spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday, September 8, that was comfortable despite being under medical supervision

Her immediate family members have reportedly been notified and are travelling to see her

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision in Scotland after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday, September 8.

Queen Elizabeth put under medical supervision. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This is what the statement read:

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

It added that the nation's longest monarch, 96, “remained comfortable” at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where she spends her summers.

According to Page Six, Queen's immediate family members have been notified and are travelling to see the 96-year-old monarch.

“Representatives at Kensington Palace and Clarence house confirm that Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are travelling to Balmoral, Scotland,” royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth advised by doctors to rest

CBS News reports that the announcement came less than 24 hours after the queen cancelled a meeting with the Privy Council, her formal body of advisers that includes Britain's new leader, Liz Truss, after being advised by doctors to rest.

A day before that, she met the UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," Truss tweeted upon hearing the news of the queen's health.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," he added.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dogged by problems walking and standing since last year, forcing her to cancel a series of public engagements.

Source: TUKO.co.ke