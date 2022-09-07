FactCheck Initiative has announced plans to launch an initiative to help combat insecurity and misinformation in the country

The initiative will take advantage of automated machine learning technology to help with real-time updates

It is also expected to help bridge the gap between the government and its citizens ahead of the 2023 elections

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has announced plans to launch a mobile application and WhatsApp chatbot that will help combat insecurity and misinformation in the country.

The initiative will take advantage of automated machine learning technology to help with real-time updates, confirm doubts, report problems, fight climate change, and request specific services such as emergency assistance, ambulance service, and more.

Nigerians will return to the polling units to choose new set of leaders in February 2023.

The country director of FCI, Adeoye Temitope, in a statement on Monday, September 5 said:

“Emergencies are never anticipated, having to be in a tight spot especially a life and death situation can leave one overwhelmed and confused as to the next step to take to get the desired help.

“With one click of the button we are enabling an option for anyone to request for help and a go-to in emergency cases for easy tracking, alerting dependants and help services.

“Travelers can check-in with their travel details, Kaci will then keep tabs to ensure the user gets to their destination safely.

“Kaci Help will be providing individuals and businesses with a simple and effective way to make a significant contribution to the fight against climate change.

“It will guide our users through the process of changing their habits by providing a list of quick steps they can take right away to reduce their CO2 emissions, and then calculate the amount of CO2 produced by each action to ultimately help fight climate change.”

Asides the several other benefits added like iReports, filing petitions or complaints; he said Kaci Help is built out of the desire to provide all categories of authentic and accurate information; this is the foundation upon which it stands upon.

He added that it will help to bridge the gap between the government and its citizens; allowing our users to easily resolve issues by linking or granting them access to the right agencies.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

Recall that FCI recently created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

