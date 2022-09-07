The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to reject opposition Peoples Democratic Party

Going further, the opposition party accused the ruling party of sponsoring division within their ranks

According to the APC, the party has no time for planting stories in the media regarding the opposition party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not qualified to seek the votes of Nigerians during the 2023 polls.

The ruling party said this in response to comments credited to Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman.

Ayu was quoted as saying the APC is deepening the rift in the opposition party by “planting stories” in the media.

The APC says PDP has no right to seek votes from Nigeria. Photo: PDP/APC

Source: Facebook

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Felix Morka, APC spokesman, said the PDP chairman is looking for who to blame for his “misfortune”.

“Understandably, Chairman Ayu is deep in quicksand and swinging wildly in search of third parties to blame for the internal combustion in the party that he leads,” the statement reads.

“With such an escapist mindset, it is not difficult to see why the meltdown in the PDP has proved intractable on his watch. Lacking forthrightness and character to accept responsibility for the crisis in his party, how can he possibly resolve it?

“Unlike the party of Ayu, APC does not “plant stories” and does not meddle in the internal affairs of other parties. That is an area of extreme and unrivalled competence of the PDP. In any event, the PDP is unravelling unstoppably and needs no help from the outside.

“Rather than distract himself in search of an illusory scapegoat, Ayu and stakeholders of his withering PDP should concentrate on finding an anchor to slow the party’s rudderless drift.

“How can a party that has proved incapable of governing itself seek to govern a country as important as Nigeria?

“After 16 years of ruthless misgovernance and crass failure to reform and reposition itself, quite frankly, the PDP stands morally disqualified from asking Nigerians for their votes in the next general election.”

