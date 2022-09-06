Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor Wike has made a strong allegation against some unnamed PDP members

The Rivers state governor said the PDP chieftains worked for President Buhari's victory in the 2019 elections against their own party's candidate, Atiku

Governor Wike also said he will not support a cause that is not beneficial to the people of Rivers state

Etche, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assisted President Muhammadu Buhari to be re-elected in 2019 by negotiating with him.

The Rivers state governor stated this on Tuesday, September 6, during the commissioning of the Rivers State University’s campus in Etche, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Wike alleged that some PDP chieftains worked for President Buhari's victory in 2019.

Source: Facebook

Governor Wike, who did not name the PDP members, said they approached him to join in the negotiation but he stood his ground to deliver Rivers state for the PDP.

I won't support a cause that does not benefit Rivers state - Wike

Governor Wike stated further that no amount of intimidation would cow him into supporting a cause that is not beneficial to the people of Rivers state.

His words:

“If you don’t tell me what the state will gain, then forget me. This government (federal government) fought us but we survived it. Most of them who are talking now, if this federal government had descended on them they would have crumbled.

“When they were going to negotiate with (President Muhammadu) Buhari in 2019, they came to me and I said no; no negotiation; PDP must win. I said no. That was why Buhari won the election. Those of them who made sure PDP never survived since 2015, that destroyed PDP, I see them today opening their mouths.

“Those of them who have left this party are today calling us boys. The boys that stayed back and keep the party and those of them that founded the party and left. Since you a Rivers man, you don’t need to be intimidated by anybody. Some people told me be careful, they will kill you. Kill who? who told you that you would not die first before you come for me.”

