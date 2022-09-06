Governor Wike said Rivers people have to be told what they will benefit before supporting the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

The Rivers governor said despite the state's support for the PDP, it had never benefited from any of the FG’s projects throughout the PDP administration and in the present one led by the APC

Wike also said he is not interested in any federal appointment, insisting that the interest of Rivers state is what he's protecting

Etche, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike says he cannot be bought over by any politicians with regard to the 2023 general elections, insisting that he does not want any appointment at the federal level.

The Rivers state governor who is fighting the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintained that his support for the opposition party had never been in doubt since 1999, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Wike said Rivers people have to be informed what they would benefit before supporting the PDP.

Source: Twitter

He, however, alleged that the state had never benefited from any of the federal government’s projects throughout the PDP administration and in the present one led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng gathers that the governor stated this on Tuesday, September 6, during the inauguration of the Rivers State University’s campus in the Etche area of the state.

What to do if you want Rivers votes - Wike

Governor Wike said he has to be informed what Rivers would benefit before the state will support the party again with its votes.

His words:

“Since 1999, which state has given more support to the PDP than Rivers State? I challenge any state in terms of support for the PDP. Since 1999, show me one federal (government) project in Rivers State. Is there any one? If you want our votes, tell me what you will give to Rivers State.

“Enough is enough of using Rivers State, thinking we are foolish people and we don’t know what to do with our money. Enough is enough of using Rivers people, thinking that they will bring the votes and when they bring it you will push them away.

“Tell Rivers people what you are going to do for them not me. There is nothing any of them can do for me. I am interested in my state. Nobody can buy me; nobody. I am not going to go and look for a position at the federal level. Have I not been a minister before? So what are you going to use to entice me as a person? Nothing; rather, it is for the interest of my state.”

Wike says some PDP chieftains worked for Buhari in 2019

Meanwhile, Governor Wike also alleged that some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assisted President Muhammadu Buhari to be re-elected in 2019 by negotiating with him.

The Rivers state governor, who did not name the PDP members, said they approached him to join in the negotiation but he stood his ground to deliver Rivers state for the PDP.

He stated further that he would not support any cause that is not beneficial to the people of Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng