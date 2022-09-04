Ahead of 2023, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Titi Abubakar, has promised women and youths 40 per cent in the cabinet if elected president in 2023

Ms Abubakar also promised that she will do more for Nigerian children and women if her husband becomes the nation's president

Atiku campaign's spokesperson, Dino Melaye, also said Atiku is adequately prepared for the task of rescuing, uniting and rebuilding Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to Nigerian women and youths for support, saying that her husband was well prepared to rescue the nation and bring it back to working ways.

Ms Abubakar said this during the inauguration of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria on Saturday, September 3, in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, appealed to Nigerian women and youths for support ahead of 2023. Photo credit: @PDP_NEWMEDIA

Source: Twitter

Her words:

“If my husband is elected, I will do more for Nigerian children and women. Atiku has promised women and youths 40 per cent in the cabinet, he is a man of his word and he will do it but it is you alone that can make it happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I am appealing to you, our women and youths, don’t sell your conscience and your tomorrow but rather, stand for the right thing and your tomorrow will be better because Atiku will bring back Nigeria’s lost glory."

Melaye reveals Atiku's plan for women

Also speaking at the event, Senator Dino Melaye said Atiku has promised to give 40 per cent of his cabinet positions to women and youths if elected in the 2023 elections.

Melaye who represented Atiku at the event emphasised the importance of women and youths in national development.

He also raised concerns over the high cost of living in Nigeria, blaming it on the failure of the APC-led federal government to effectively manage the nation’s economy.

“Without women and youths, there is no nation and part of my policy direction is to populate my appointments and empowerments by youths and women minimum 40 per cent.

“While women are asking for 35 per cent, Atiku is offering 40 per cent and let me assure you that this will be implemented to the letter when we come on board.

“I used to fly economy from Abuja to Lagos for N18,000 but now over N100,000, we used to buy loaf of bread for N120 and now N1200, we used to buy Diesel at N150 per litre but now it is N800 per litre, dollar used to be exchanged for N210 and now N700 and rising.

“We cannot continue like this as a nation; so let us save Nigeria by electing Atiku Abubakar. You know no Nigerian can accuse Atiku of being a tribalist or a religious bigot.

“Nigeria is looking for a healer not a patient; so let us go house-to-house, door-to-door and campaign for Atiku and Okowa to rescue this country," Melaye said.

Peter Obi is an upcoming president - Melaye

Speaking about Atiku's major rivals, Melaye said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is an "upcoming President".

His words:

“Obi is an upcoming President, his future is bright and age is on his side but we need a father figure who can unite the country.

“Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and others are prepared to be President but Atiku Abubakar is adequately prepared for the task of rescuing, uniting and rebuilding the nation."

2023: Dino Melaye says Atiku will defeat Tinubu in Lagos

In another report, Senator Melaye said his principal will floor Tinubu in Lagos state.

Tinubu has been in control of Lagos state since 1999 when he was elected governor. Although he left in 2007, he still wields a large influence in the state, determining who gets what as far as politics is concerned.

However, speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Melaye said though Osun is the “ancestral home” of Tinubu, he was defeated by the PDP, which removed his first cousin as governor.

Source: Legit.ng