FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Nigerian newspaper says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Halilu as the managing director of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, (NSPMC).

Legit.ng gathered that the appointee, Mr. Halilu is the elder brother of the President’s wife and First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The approval of Ahmed Halilu as the MD of NSPMC by President Buhari was due to the strong recommendation of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The appointment of Mr. Halilu is said to be coming a few months after the resignation of Abbas Masanawa, the immediate past managing director of NSPMC Plc.

However, Halilu’s appointment is said to be in an acting capacity following a strong recommendation by Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who is currently the board chairman of the NSPMC Plc.

Ahmed Halilu’s profile

The First Lady’s brother’s experience spans over two decades in the banking industry following stints with notable financial institutions like African International Bank Limited, AIB, and Zenith Bank Plc.

His academic prowess also puts him on elite status in the banking industry, with a first degree in Agriculture B. (Agric), a second degree in Business Administration, and another degree in International Affairs & Diplomacy all from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Mr. Halilu’s profile also shows that he is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and also a participant in the Senior Executive Course 39 of the National Institute for Policy & Strategic Studies.

Source: Legit.ng