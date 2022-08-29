There seems to be a crisis within the ranks of the Labour Party (LP) over the activities of Peter Obi's campaign director, Fabian Ihekweme

At the moment, the leadership of the party has rejected Ihekweme and is accusing him of fraudulent actitivities

Although Ihekweme has denied the allegation, the party also allged that he has been using his office to extort some persons

Imo - Fabian Ihekweme, the Imo state coordinator of the Labour Party (LP)'s Obi-Datti presidential campaign organisation has been rejected and disowned by the party.

The development came after the leadership of the LP accused Ihekweme of acting without the guidlines and constitution of the party.

The Labour Party accused Obi's campaign director of fraud

Ihekweme in a statement released on Sunday, August 28, was also alleged to have engaged in secet and faudulent activites, even to the point of using his office for extortion, Punch reports.

In the said statement released by the national publicity secretary, Arabambi Abayomi, the party fears that Ihekweme's action is capable of destroying its chances in 2023.

The statement read in part:

“Our attention has once again been drawn to a very clear act of fraudulent activities of one Fabian Ihekweme, the illegal Imo State Chairman of Peter Obi/Datti presidential campaign council through a committed, deliberate and conscious mission to run Labour Party into a complicated set of sectoral and serial fraud through obtaining money under false pretext with the sole objective of compromising Labour party victory in the 2023 general election.

“This is once again malicious and bizarre antics of Fabian Ihekweme in his quest to keep deceiving the public through a fraudulent collection of donations from unsuspecting members of the public

“His provocative and highly contemptuous press statement addressed to media organisations would have been ignored with its puerile contents but for the fact that silence is thought to mean consent in all ramifications.

“Fabian in his very pitiful and totally arrogant, ignorant and pedestrian understanding of the constitution failed in his attempt to bring the party to some silly ridicule by making wrong claims that a candidate is free to independently set up a campaign team, free from the political party that presented him as a candidate."

However, Ihekweme in defence for himself, described the allegations made against him as false, adding that the Imo campaign council was duly inaugurated by Prof. Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the party.

The embattled campaign coordinator also pleaded with the party ranks to desist from attempting to demarket their presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

2023: Obi agrees to work for Atiku's victory? Keyamo makes serious allegation

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, had alleged that Obi was taking his supporters for a ride.

In a tweet on Friday, August 26, Keyamo who is also the minister of state for labour and employment claimed that Obi is taking 'Obidients' nowhere.

He tweeted:

"We told the OBIdient soldiers that their ‘hero’ was taking them to nowhere; taking them for a ride of the century and for political 419! We laugh! We are ahead of them!"

