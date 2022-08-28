The major players in the opposition PDP have reacted angrily to Governor Wike's romance with APC stalwarts

In a recent move, they have blamed the Rivers state governor for engaging in anti-party activities amid his rift with the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

In the buildup of the 2023 election, the party is set to welcome former Governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau into its fold again

Some stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed outrage and disbelief over the anti-party activities of the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike.

This is as they have described the Rivers State governor’s demands during a meeting with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar in London on Thursday, August 25 as unrealistic, This Day report confirmed.

Legit.ng gathered Saturday, August 27, that Atiku is set to head back to the country to receive former Governor of Kano state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, into the main opposition party.

PDP members accuse Wike of anti-party activities

Members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC), who expressed serious concerns over Wike’s demands, accused the Rivers State governor of engaging in anti-party activities by meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

2023: PDP vs LP, APC: Uncertainty as Wike dangles in middle

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is shining brightly like a star as he has lately become the cynosure of all eyes in the nation's political arena following the constant search for his support by different political parties across the country.

Wike and Rivers State are very strategic as far as the 2023 election is concerned. Rivers does not only have the population but has the financial capacity to pull a presidential election. And Wike being the executive Governor of the state has all it takes to convince his people on who to support.

Recall that during the commissioning of the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Port Harcourt, Wike had boasted that anyone who plays with Rivers people does that at his or her own peril, stating that Rivers people will only know those who know them and can only vote for those who care about them.

2023: Yellow card for PDP, Atiku as Wike's strong man, joins APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ally of Nyesome Wike, the Rivers state governor, Prince Sudor Nwiyo, has resigned his membership from the PDP.

Nwiyo, who is the director general of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), joined the APC, alleging that money is only shared with members of the PDP who joined from APC to make them stay.

It was not clear if Wike is in support of this move considering his romance with the APC leaders at the national level, but Nwiyo promised to collapse the structure of the WSM to the APC since he has left the PDP.

