In the opinion of Governor Zulum, the sealing of NNPP's headquarters in Maiduguri by the Borno State Urban Development Board was wrongly timed

The Borno governor who believes that peace at this crucial time is golden and best for all ordered the immediate unsealing of the party's secretariat

However, Zulum acknowledged that the board was only acting in accordance with stipulated state laws

Maiduguri, Borno - Governor Babagana Zulum has ordered the Borno State Urban Development Board to unseal the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s headquarters in Maiduguri immediately.

In a statement released by Zulum's media aide, Malam Isa Gusau, on Friday, August 26, the governor said that although the board sealed the NNPP's offices in line with state laws, the action was badly timed, Daily Trust reports.

Zulum said the action is badly timed (Photo: @ProZulum, @KwankwasoRM)

Source: Twitter

The governor said while the board is not wrong for sealing a residential building that was converted into NNPP's headquarters, maintaining peace and avoiding an avenue to appear partial and partisan are more paramount for everyone.

In light of this, the state government called on the agency to unseal the party's headquarters and offices in the capital with immediate effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement seen by Leadership read in part:

“Although the board claimed to have acted in the same regard in acted against other offices, by sealing the NNPP’s headquarters for wrongful conversion of residential area for office purpose, Governor Zulum regards the board’s action as that of wrong timing.

“Zulum believes that no matter the justification, the board’s decision is bound to be given political interpretation and which could heat up the polity and cause needless distractions.

“For that reason, Governor Zulum had already directed that the board should suspend its own rule on this particular instance bordering on the NNPP. The Governor believes that reversing the decision is in the overall public interest for peace.

“Governor Zulum believes that all political parties should be free to lawfully operate and citizens should be free to associate with political parties of their choices without hindrances.

“Zulum also advised authorities dealing with issues that could involve political parties to consider the need to invite stakeholders of all existing parties for consultations and to jointly agree on conducts that should align with existing state laws and without undermining the freedom and independence of all political parties to operate in Borno state.”

2023: Kwankwaso's doom begins as police seal off NNPP headquarters, arrest candidate

Recall that the headquarters of the NNPP located in Maiduguri was sealed off by the board.

Apart from the NNPP's headquarters, some of its offices were on Thursday, August 25, sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board.

The development was confirmed in Maiduguri by the party's gubernatorial candidate in the state, Umaru Alkali.

Source: Legit.ng